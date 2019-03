New Zealand’s first Māori-owned and operated winery has a 500-year plan

“Some people have a one-year or five-year plan; well, we have literally a 500-year plan,” said Dan Taylor, export and sales manager for Tohu Wines, New Zealand’s first Māori-owned winery. Taylor is referring to of Kaitiakitanga, a sense of duty and guardianship toward the land, cultural heritage, and legacy. Tohu Wines celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, but the company’s journey is only just getting started. Source: Vine Pair