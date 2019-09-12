New Zealand Winegrowers appoints new general managers

New Zealand Winegrowers has made two new general manager appointments with Charlotte Read becoming general manager, marketing and Ed Massey taking on the role of general manager, sustainability.

Read, who moves into her new position on 22 October, has a wealth of New Zealand wine industry knowledge, after 10 years as the export market manager for Villa Maria Estate, based in both Europe and China.

Her latest role was customer manager at NZTE where she managed a portfolio of high calibre companies exporting globally.

“I am really excited about joining the team at New Zealand Winegrowers, and continuing to strengthen the reputation of our incredible wines on the international stage,” Read said.

“The real clincher for me, is my love for the wine industry which has been a part of me since my upbringing on a vineyard in Hawke’s Bay. My past twenty years of global marketing, project management and sales experience are all so relevant for me to hit the ground running to deliver a world class, innovative marketing effort for our nation’s wine industry.”

Massey, who has been New Zealand Winegrowers’ biosecurity manager, commences his newly created position next Monday with the key focus of ensuring sustainability is embedded throughout all activities of company as well as work with the Environment Committee and enhance New Zealand Winegrowers’ relationship with regional wine associations.

Massey has already demonstrated his passion for protecting New Zealand’s vineyards from potentially devastating pests and diseases that affect other wine producing nations, and relishes the opportunity to enhance his focus on sustainability.

“I am passionate about this industry and I look forward to working with members to protect and enhance our position as world leaders in sustainable wine production,” he said.