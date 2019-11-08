New Zealand Wine of the Year Trophy for Saint Clair Family Estate

Saint Clair Family Estate have announced another trophy win at the New Zealand Wine of the Year awards.

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 17 Plateau Cabernet Merlot 2018 was awarded the trophy for Champion Merlot, Cabernet and Blends.

They have announced their varietal and regional trophies and further trophies will be announced at the awards dinner held in Marlborough Saturday 16th November at Marlborough Lines Stadium.

The Saint Clair team will be there to enjoy the evening, celebrate their trophy win and celebrate being part of the Marlborough wine industry.

The following wines were awarded prestigious gold medal status at the New Zealand Wine of the Year Awards:

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 3

43 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 20 Cash Block Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Saint Clair Vicar’s Choice Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Saint Clair Pioneer Block 17 Plateau Cabernet Merlot 2018

Neal Ibbotson, managing director commented, “We are incredibly fortunate to be having an amazing stretch of trophy wins recently”.

“While we have a dedicated focus on quality from the vineyard to the winemaking and production it is most rewarding to be recognised for this commitment.”

It is the effort of the wider team that are consistently able to produce wines of exceptional quality.

This continues to work towards Saint Clair’s reputation as a leading New Zealand wine producer.

The New Zealand Wine of the Year Competition was previously known as the Air New Zealand Wine Awards and the Bragato Wine Awards. This competition is now considered the official wine competition of the New Zealand wine industry.