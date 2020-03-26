New vintage wines, made for eating

McLaren Vale’s Hastwell & Lightfoot have released three new vintage wines, a 2019 Fiano, a 2019 Vermentino and a 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fiano, a variety that hails from Southern Italy, performs particularly well in McLaren Vale.

“There is a noticeable move by many winegrowers to white varieties more suited to the region’s Mediterranean climate,” explained Hastwell & Lightfoot family member and general manager, Kishan Sidhu.

“This innovation and vision stems from the strong collaborative nature of our winemakers and grapegrowers.

“There is a lot of support and sharing of knowledge and experiences within the McLaren Vale wine community.

“It has been a relatively recent move to these emerging varieties. Only 20 years ago McLaren Vale was producing white varieties such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc which weren’t too enticing.

“In 2000, we have moved on and let the cooler regions grow those traditional white wines. The Vale’s warmer, Mediterranean climate is perfect for these Italian and Spanish varieties, and the results are showing.

“We produce wines that are made to accompany food,” continued Sidhu. “The natural acidity and texture of Fiano and Vermentino make them very versatile with a range of food; taut and dry wines that are made to get the taste buds working.”

The new Cabernet Sauvignon, sporting the new H&L livery, is one of the winery’s foundation wines.

“We’ve been growing and making Cabernet Sauvignon for over 30 years now,” Sidhu said.

“We have four separate vineyard blocks that all contribute to the finished blend. There is also a small component of Cabernet Franc which adds another dimension and ‘lift’ to the wine.

“We are aiming to make the fruit the focus of this wine while ensuring it has longevity and, as with all of our wines, is one that is made to complement food.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!