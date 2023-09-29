ADVERTISEMENT

New grapevine management guide addresses oversupply issues

The latest management tips for grapegrowers are now available, with the release of the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Grapevine management guide.

Dr Katie Dunne, NSW DPI Development Officer – Viticulture said the guide is full of practical information, crucial to winegrowers across the State.

“The Grapevine management guide includes updates on NSW DPI research addressing some of the challenges growers are facing right now, on the ground,” said Dr Dunne.

“The guide includes support on managing vineyard pests and diseases, updates on biosecurity as well as some of our projects on sustainable winegrowing, beneficial insects and supporting the future wine industry workforce.

“It reports on several projects that were supported by Wine Australia with levies from Australia’s grape growers and winemakers and matching funds from the Australian Government.

“The issue of growers facing oversupply is addressed in the guide, with an update on our resting vineyard trial investigating options to maintain vineyards when it is not economical to harvest the fruit.

“The early results of the project, in collaboration with the South Australian Research and Development Institute, show promise in finding both practical and economical solutions for growers to use if required.”

Dr Dunne said the guide also reports on the successful NSW pilot program called The Rootlings Network.

“This industry-led project was designed for those aged under 35 working in any area of the NSW wine industry, to encourage, engage and empower Australia’s future wine industry workforce.

“The Network provided young people in this industry with access to education, knowledge and connections, through face-to-face and online workshops, webinars, conferences and networking opportunities, and overall led to excellent outcomes for the participants,” Dr Dunne said.

Dr Dunne said the guide is just a small part of the support that NSW DPI Development Officers provide to the wine growing industry.

“We have a number of Viticulture Field Days in August and September, across all grape growing areas of NSW,” said Dr Dunne.

“We are looking forward to further sharing our research and development, conducted in partnership with industry and growers, at the field days.”

The Grapevine management guide can be found on the NSW DPI website 2023-2024 grapevine management guide

