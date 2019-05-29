New changes as the International Wine & Spirit Competition turns 50

Having reached its 50th year, the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) has announced an array of new changes that will shape the decades to come. The industry body is taking steps to modernise all aspects of the competition.

New developments include:

New judging committees introduced

Partnerships announced with Trade Soho and the WSET

New luxury consumer wine magazine launched

Jo Burzynska appointed IWSC Australian ambassador

Renewing the judging process

The IWSC has recruited new judges, leading industry figures for their expertise and commercial buying skills across a diverse range of industry backgrounds. A new specialist wine judging committee has been created to lead the tasting days and oversee panel chairs and judges, chaired by Philip Goodband MW and made up of industry members including Alex Hunt MW, John Hoskins MW, Dawn Davies MW, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, and Xavier Rousset MS.

Partnering with Trade Soho

Remaining at the forefront of the latest industry openings, the IWSC has partnered with Trade Soho, a new London members club for those in the hospitality industry. The partnership sees the IWSC showcase its award-winning wines to members for one night each month, focusing on a different theme or region and demonstrating the breadth of the IWSC’s reach.

Launching the Future 50 Awards

With talent driving the industry forward, the IWSC has partnered with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to launch ‘The Future 50’. The initiative will award 50 of the global wine industry’s up-and-coming talent under the age of 40, recognising those who will shape the landscape for the years to come. Judging is currently underway by a panel of judges, with the winners announced in November 2019 ahead of IWSC’s annual awards banquet.

New consumer magazine

The IWSC has launched its own luxury consumer magazine, Club Oenologique. Edited by Adam Lechmere, this includes in-depth wine and spirit articles, as well as wine reviews and wider features on architecture, food, and the arts.

Appointment of Australian Ambassador – Jo Burzynska

Longstanding IWSC judge, panel chair and wine writer, Jo Burzynska has been appointed the IWSC’s Australian ambassador. Sydney-based, she is now the IWSC’s person-on-the-ground in Australia, working on new local initiatives and available to answer questions relating to the competition via email: jo.burzynska@iwsc.net or phone: 040 1177616.