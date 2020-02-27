New campaign takes Victoria to the world

The Victorian State Government has launched a major new interstate and international campaign backing Victorian tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and recent bushfires.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula, announced that Visit Victoria would roll out a $5 million campaign to attract tourists from across Australia and also from key international markets including Vietnam, India, New Zealand, the United States and Europe.

“This campaign will help to bring new tourists to Victoria in the important months that lie ahead,” he said.

“Victoria has so many amazing natural and cultural attractions to promote and we’ll be proudly telling our story to audiences from across the country and around the world.”

In the US, Visit Victoria is exploring opportunities to put Melbourne on the global stage at South By South West – the world’s biggest film, music, technology and conference festival.

Victoria will be heavily promoted in New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup final at the MCG scheduled for 8 March to entice visitors to travel to the state.

Visit Victoria will also ramp up activities surrounding key major events including the Formula One Australian Grand Prix, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, the Bledisloe Cup, the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival and theatre production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The campaign will include marketing through social media channels, international media outlets, digital films, major events, airline partnerships, radio and newspaper advertising.

Visit Victoria chief executive Brendan McClements said, “Coronavirus and bushfires have had a significant impact on many tourism operators and that’s why we’re launching a significant campaign to promote Victoria and Melbourne to the world”.

“From India, to the US and to Europe – we will be telling everyone to come to Victoria to experience our world-class events and outstanding destinations.”

The new campaign follows Government initiatives responding to COVID-19 and the summer bushfires including Visit Victoria’s $2 million “A Short Stay Goes A Long Way” campaign to encourage Victorians to travel within the state, the establishment of the Bushfire Recovery round of the Regional Events Fund and the Business & Sport for Bushfire Recovery program.

Tourism in Victoria is worth $26.7 billion to the economy and supports more than 230,000 jobs across the state.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!