New appointments at Duxton Vineyards

Duxton Vineyards are pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Ellis as General Manager and Sam Bowman as Chief Viticulturist coinciding with the acquisition of the Stanley Winery in Mildura.

Wayne comes to Duxton with a wealth of experience in end to end wine supply with management roles in Treasury Wine Estates, Zilzie Wines and most recently managing the supply chain for Accolade Wines Australia and New Zealand operations.

Sam has joined the team in a full time capacity leaving his role as an independent consultant, and will oversee the company vineyard holdings totalling 2500ha across the Sunraysia region.

Both appointments prepare Duxton to facilitate the operation of the Stanley site in the coming months.