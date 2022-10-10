ADVERTISEMENT

New 2023 guide to Tasmanian wine trails released

Photo: Jansz vineyard. Image courtesy of Sheralee Davies and Wine Tasmania

Wine Tasmania has announced the release of a new 2023 Tasmanian Wine Trails publication, a free guide to the island’s best wine experiences and complementary activities.

With increasing numbers of visitors to Tasmania travelling to experience the state’s wines and visit cellar doors, Wine Tasmania says the Wine Trails publication is an essential resource for those seeking to experience the island’s renowned wine and culinary experiences.

Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies said visiting cellar doors was the best way to explore the depth and diversity of local wines, with a whopping 40% of all Tasmanian wine being sold on-island.

“Many of the island’s wine producers are reserving their most sought-after wines for their cellar door visitors, who can also enjoy a variety of exclusive wine experiences such as tours, tastings of rare wines, dining and local produce, events, music, and more.

“Not only has the proportion of visitors incorporating a cellar door visit into their itineraries risen to 27% (up from 21% in 2019), spend by this segment of visitors is up 50% on 2019, and more than 1.5 times the spend of all other visitors to Tasmania.”

The Tasmanian Wine Trails guide profiles four geographic areas – the North West, Tamar Valley, East Coast and Southern Wine Trails, with information on key cellar doors and complementary experiences along each trail.

Complementing the print publication (which reaches over 100,000 wine lovers each year), an interactive online version includes filtering functionality which enables visitors to plan their visits based on preferred wine styles, features and activities.

The online version of the Wine Trails guide can be accessed at winetasmania.com.au/wine-trails, while free copies of the print publication are available at visitor information centres or by contacting Wine Tasmania. Potential stockists of the publication are encouraged to contact Wine Tasmania directly via email: [email protected]

