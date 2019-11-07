Nelson winery takes top honours for Sauvignon Blanc

Seifried Estate, Nelson, has taken home to wine for Champion Sauvignon Blanc at the New Zealand Wine of the Year 2019 Awards.

Seifried Estate has taken home two trophies from the New Zealand Wine Awards with their Sauvignon Blanc also recognised as Best Wine – Nelson region.

These latest accolades from the New Zealand Wine Awards add to the medal tally for Seifried Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2019.

Earlier this year, it was also awarded gold at the Austrian Wine Challenge in Vienna, gold at MUNDIS VINI in Germany and gold at the New Zealand International Wine Show.

Seifried Estate was established by Austrian born Hermann Seifried and his wife Agnes when they planted their first vineyard in the Moutere Valley in 1973.

Now with over 320 hectares of estate grown vineyards over 10 properties in the Nelson region, Hermann and Agnes still oversee the business.

However, it has grown into a true family organisation with both son Chris and daughter Heidi hands-on as qualified winemakers, while daughter Anna oversees the sales and marketing.

“This wine is a reflection of a tonne of hard work, an amazing season in Nelson, and a great team who nurse the grapes through their time in the vineyard, then hand over pristine fruit to the winemaking crew to work their magic,” said Anna Seifried.

“These trophies from the New Zealand Wine of the Year Awards top off an incredible season for us. They represent top honours for wine in this country, and to be recognised for both our region and our Sauvignon Blanc is a huge acknowledgment for all of us.”