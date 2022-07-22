ADVERTISEMENT

NBA superstar James Harden launches Accolade Wines collaboration

NBA superstar James Harden today announced that he has teamed up with Accolade Wines to release his first signature wine collection, J-HARDEN. The equity partnership is centred on a mission to make quality wine more accessible to all consumers.

“My entrance into the wine game is much bigger than just having my own label,” said Harden.

“I have always seen the wine industry as a closed-door environment. Through my partnership with Accolade and the release of J-HARDEN, my goal is to make a high-quality product that can be enjoyed by the masses at a reasonable price.

“If you’re new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe you’ll love this wine as much as I do.”

Harden’s involvement in the J-HARDEN label goes beyond an equity stake.

Combining his love for fashion, art, style, and wine, Harden worked closely with the Australian-based team to offer his input on the taste, look, and feel that match his personality. Harden added that his wine will be “smooth, full-bodied, and jammy.”

“We share James’ passion for making the wine industry more accessible to the masses,” said Sandy Mayo, Chief Marketing Officer of Accolade Wines.

“James brings so much positive energy and a high level of enthusiasm to this partnership that will be felt by anyone who picks up a bottle of J-HARDEN starting in September. We’re thrilled to be part of the same team.”

Harden and his team will also have a role in the wine’s creative direction, design, and style. J-HARDEN’s label will include the likeness of Harden’s iconic beard with bright colours and a floral design inside a silhouette of Harden’s face.

As a 10-time NBA All-Star and third-leading three-point scorer in NBA history, Harden plans to share his personal wine journey with fans on his social media accounts and introduce J-HARDEN to retailers and shoppers worldwide.

The J-HARDEN label is a collaboration with Jam Shed, a global brand within the Accolade Wine portfolio. Jam Shed is the second fastest growing wine brand in the U.K., according to Neilsen Scantrack.

