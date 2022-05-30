National Wine Centre begins upgrade works

National Wine Centre’s Hickinbotham Hall. Image Harrison Davies

The National Wine Centre of Australia in Adelaide has begun works on a $13 million upgrade to the facility.

The upgrades aim to create a more sustainable, events-focused space and will see the centre closed to visitors for the next six weeks.

Upgrades include new flooring in the Centre’s Hickinbotham Hall and enhanced lighting systems.

In a public statement, general manager Simon Burgess said the renewal works would help the centre build on its reputation as a high-quality event, conference venue.

“It has been a challenging couple of years, but we are now seeing increased enquiries and confidence returning to the event, conference and convention markets,” Mr Burgess said.

“We have been actively promoting the National Wine Centre and Adelaide as a destination for national and international conferences.

“These events tend to have a long lead time which means we’ve been able to highlight some of our new and improved features, including lighting effects.”

The centre will continue to offer its services and Burgess hoped that the works would cause minimal disruption to staff and visitors.

