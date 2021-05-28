Murray Valley: Regional update

Home to quality fruit production, acclaimed winemakers and cutting edge research and development, the Grapegrower & Winemaker, this month, focuses on what makes the Murray Darling and Swan Hill wine region unique, keeping it at the forefront of the Australian grape and wine sector.

Australia’s inland regions play a pivotal role in the country’s wine production, with distinct opportunities and challenges.

Straddling both sides of the mighty Murray and the Victoria-NSW state border, the Murray Darling and Swan Hill region is one of Australia’s largest and most important grape and wine producing areas.

The Murray Darling and Swan Hill wine region has an estimated 14,500 hectares of land under vine with winegrapes, with the top varieties being Chardonnay, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.

There are nine wineries crushing grapes in the region with an estimated 30 outof-region buyers sourcing fruit to be crushed locally or interstate.

Paul Derrico, executive officer of Murray Valley Winegrowers says the 2020-21 growing season has been “a very good year” for the region’s growers.