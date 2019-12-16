More cash for drought-hit farmers

Payments of up to $3,000 will continue to be available to drought-hit farming families throughout Christmas and the New Year.

The Federal Government has topped up the existing round of the Drought Community Support Initiative.

Minister for Drought, David Littleproud said the Liberal-National Government would invest another $33.2 million in the scheme.

“This is about making sure families can have dignity this Christmas and into the New Year,” Minister Littleproud said.

“It will put food on the table and make sure farming families can make ends meet.

“If your main income is from the farming sector then this program is there to support you.

“Eligible people include farming families, farm workers, suppliers and contractors.

“The program will be delivered through Vinnies and the Salvos because they can provide greater protection from those trying to game the scheme and get the money in people’s pockets quicker.

“The Government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with drought communities and we will keep stepping up our response as this drought steps up.”

Applications should be made through the St Vincent de Paul Society on 1300 846 643 or at www.vinnies.org.au/droughthelp or through the Salvation Army on 1300 551 030 or at www.salvationarmy.org.au/drought