Medal winners in the first Paris Wine Cup announced

With so many wine brands competing for space in any wine store or restaurant, how do you choose which wines to buy over another.

Well the medal winner in the first Paris Wine Cup could be the place to look for not only is it judged by leading wine buyers of France but also Master of Wine judges assess the brands by its quality, value and package.

Here are all the highlights from the first annual Paris Wine Cup that was held in Paris in the first week of July.

No 1 Spot – 96 Points winning a Double Gold and wine of the year award. Wine Of The Year: 2017 Gran Appasso Rosso Passito IGP

Winery Of The Year: FEMAR VINI SRL

Best Wine by Quality: 2016 Monopole Mother Vine Shiraz

Best Wine By Value: 2017 Gran Appasso Rosso Passito IGP

Best Wine By Package: 2011 L’ODE À LA JOIE – Champagne Pointillart Leroy

There were 22 gold winners which scored above 90 points and 1 double gold winner in the first edition of Paris Wine Cup.

Wines from all over the world entered with Italy, France, Australia, Germany and the United States stealing the show.

What makes the Paris Wine Cup different from its peers is that it does not just taste the wines blind and base its decisions and medals on that, but goes two steps further. Once judges taste the wines their quality scores which is a bling tasting then also evaluate the wines value for money.

Then, judges take off the cover to reveal the wine, design and packaging and asks its judges to base a proportion of its scores on what wines look like, and how successful it is in the story it is trying to tell, and then equally crucially from a consumer’s point of view how does the brand’s look, feel, taste and quality match up to its price point. Does it offer the consumer true value for money?

The Paris Wine Cup aims to recognize, reward and promote wine brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker. For any wine brand to earn its place on a retailer’s shelf or a restaurant’s wine list – and then vitally stay there – they need to be marketable and consumer driven and not just produced in the general hope it can find enough people willing to sell and buy it.

That is why the Paris Wine Cup is different. It will single out and shine the spotlight on those wine brands that consumers really want to buy and have a clear market value for trade buyers.

The competition follows strict rules concerning its organization, criteria, Judging, and Results.

A competition that will judge wines in three key areas:

Their quality.

Their value for money.

What they look like.

To be an award winner you will need to have a top quality wine, that offers both the trade and the consumer great value for money, and you will need to look good and truly stand out on the shelf and on the back bar.

Judges: