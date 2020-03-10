Maximise your yields with Phenolic Adjustment

VAF Memstar has the perfect solution to get your output volume back on track. Using our advanced membranes, selective to phenolic compounds, our proprietary adjustment process improves the colour and quality of pressings (making it more selective than using fining agents).

This increase in quality allows for up to 70-80% to be graded and blended successfully with your free run or first press products, taking out the unwanted characters of hard pressings and returning brighter, fruit-driven wines.

In a vintage where volume is critical, VAF Memstar’s new phenolic adjustment process delivers exceptional results. The benefits are:

protein-stabilised wine

increased quality

improved colour

reduced need for fining agents

reduced volume loss

no need for bentonite

quick and efficient

cost effective

VAF Memstar seamlessly integrates into your winemaking team, to deliver exceptional results each vintage, helping finesse and personalise your wines. We can deploy rapidly onsite to assist your winemakers with treatments that work… our services are designed to be gentle and effective, with minimal disruption to your wine while achieving enhanced quality, colour, mouth-feel and flavour. This means that your wine can continue to develop as you intended, true to your vision of character and style.

