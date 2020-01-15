Limestone Coast launches wine tourism itinerary planning tool

Wine lovers looking to visit the Limestone Coast can now plan their trips using a free and user-friendly itinerary planning tool showcasing the latest wine and tourism attractions.

The online tool – developed to strengthen regional tourism in the area – is a joint initiative by the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council, supported by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package), the South Australian Government and key stakeholders from local councils and wine associations.

Seven wine regions are featured on the itinerary planner, including Coonawarra, Mount Benson, Mount Gambier, Padthaway, Robe and Wrattonbully in South Australia and the Western Victoria wine region of Henty.

The selection gives travellers a one-stop-shop for finding and booking wine and tourism activities that interest them.

Using map-based functionality, travellers are able to plan their visits according to individual interests, with categories covering ‘Drink’, ‘Eat’, ‘Stay’, ‘See and do’, ‘Events’ and ‘Trails’.

A ‘Getting here’ section also links to popular Adelaide and Melbourne touring routes, as well as the Grampians Tourism and Great Ocean Road.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “Exciting food and wine experiences are key to Australia’s competitiveness as a tourism destination”.

“By improving our wine tourism experiences, and promoting them in a fresh and engaging way, we’re giving travellers more reasons to visit Australia’s wine regions, increase their spend and length of stay,” he said.

Pete Bissell of the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council said, “When it comes to tourism, the Limestone Coast is predominantly a self-drive destination, which leverages the famous Melbourne to Adelaide touring route – one of Australia’s most prolific self-drive itineraries”.

“The ultimate aim of this wine tourism planner, and our broader wine tourism strategy, is to attract 2,000 more international tourists to the Limestone Coast, spending a further $8.5 million and strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of our wine community,” he said.

To access the tool, visit www.limestonecoast.org.au.