Korean ties strengthened as joint meeting to expand green energy comes to NSW

Industry leaders and key decision-makers from Australia and Korea will converge on Sydney later this year to discuss a range of topics including green energy, critical minerals, defence and education opportunities, as NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet looked to strengthen the strategic relationship during his visit to Seoul.

Perrottet announced the NSW Government as the major sponsor of the 43rd Joint Meeting between the Australia-Korea Business Council (AKBC) and the Korea-Australia Business Council (KABC) to be held in Sydney in November 2022.

“We want NSW to lead Australia – and the world – investment leads to jobs and opportunities for the people of NSW in the transition towards a clean economy,” Perrottet said.

Mr Perrottet met face-to-face with KABC Chairman Mr Jeong-Woo Choi in Seoul to advance conversations for further growth in investment between NSW and South Korea.

“We know Korean businesses are looking to establish supply chains for green hydrogen and critical minerals, and through our long-standing and strong relationship with the AKBC and KABC and as the host and major sponsor of the high-profile event, we are ensuring NSW is positioned as the gateway for Foreign Direct Investment into Australia,” Perrottet said.

Mr Kwon Tae-Shin of KABC and Vice Chairman of Federation of Korean Industries said the Joint Meeting in Sydney is an important event to strengthen partnerships and deepen engagement between the business communities of Australia and Korea.

“We see an incredible alignment of interests between Korea and NSW particularly in generating bilateral business outcomes in the energy sector. Australia is a well-trusted, reliable supplier of energy to Korea, and as both our countries look to decarbonise, the opportunities are significant,” Kwon said.

The Honourable Simon Crean, Chairman of the AKBC said NSW has a long and trusted partnership with the AKBC, working together to promote NSW investment opportunities and to support NSW businesses to expand into Korea.

“In 2019, the NSW Government sponsored and hosted the highly successful 40th Australia-Korea Joint Business Council Meeting. After two years of COVID-19 impacting in-person events, we are looking forward to hosting our flagship event in Sydney and welcoming our members back in person,” Crean said.

The two-day joint meeting will be held in Sydney on 29-30 November 2022.

