Korea gives green light on exports from fruit fly free Northern Tasmania

Korea is the first country to green light exports from Northern Tasmania following the outbreak of Queensland (Q) Fruit Fly last year.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud and Senator for Tasmania Steve Martin welcomed the news as a positive step forward for Tasmanian farmers.

“This means Tasmanian farmers can now export fruit to Korea, a valuable export market worth $12.9 million to Australia in 2017-18, without delays or additional costs”, said Littleproud.

“We are working closely with other importing countries to re-open the trade and working with our state colleagues to provide additional information as it is requested.

“We hope to recommence all international trade as soon as possible.”

Senator Martin said the government’s top priority was maintaining Australia’s biosecurity status to keep our booming trade going.

“We are doing everything in our power to manage risks to our industries like Queensland fruit fly,” Senator Martin said.

Minister Littleproud said the Coalition Government provided $20 million to the Tasmanian Government to support the state’s response to the Queensland fruit fly outbreak.

“In May 2018, Senator Steve Martin successfully fought for a $100,000 grant to Fruit Growers Tasmania to help growers deal with biosecurity incidents,” Minister Littleproud said.

“These investments helped to safeguard the state, industries, businesses and community from the impact of Queensland fruit fly and other serious biosecurity pests.”