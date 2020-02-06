Keeping heritage alive: McWilliam’s may yet be saved

As reported in The Australian, Western Australia’s largest wine producer, Peter Fogarty, is rumoured to be lining up to secure McWilliam’s Wine Group which dived into administration last month.

Already having saved wine labels like Evans & Tate upon its collapse in 2007, Fogarty’s hearty roster of wine brands is made up of the Millbrook Winery in the Perth Hills, Lakes Folly in the Hunter Valley, Smithbrook in Pemberton and Deep Woods Estate at Margaret River.

The Australian was told that Fogarty Wine Group struck a deal with McWilliam’s in 2017 when it merged its Smithbrook and Pemberton Estate vineyards and the Selwyn Viticultural Services business into McWilliam’s.

The result of which saw McWilliam’s become 70 percent owned by Fogarty leaving McWilliam’s with 30% of the company.

More details available at The Australian.