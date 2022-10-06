ADVERTISEMENT

Scott McWilliam joins WithWine as educator

Scott McWilliam. Photo courtesy WithWine

Sixth-generation winemaker Scott McWilliam has joined Australian winery software provider, WithWine, in the newly created role of DTC Educator.

Scott McWilliam is well-known for his experience in both winemaking and wine education. Throughout his career, McWilliam has championed Australian wine both home and abroad, particularly in the USA and China.

He rose to the rank of Senior Winemaker and Winery Manager at McWilliam’s Wines and his passion for wine education led him to complete the Wine & Spirits Education Trust, Diploma in Wine, and to become an accredited and active WSET educator.

Scott hopes to help the WithWine team toward their goal of creating a software solution that works for the wine industry. He also has the experience required to educate wineries on the advantages of owning their direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and the benefits they can provide their business.

“Scott has been a longtime supporter of WithWine’s vision of making it easier for wineries to sell directly to their customers,” said Richard Owens, Founder of WithWine.

“We are beyond excited to have Scott on board the WithWine team as DTC Educator. His experience in both the wine industry and wine education will be invaluable to both our team and to our winery clients.”

