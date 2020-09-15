James Halliday’s private collection to go under the hammer

Image: James Halliday

James Halliday is opening the vault door to his extensive collection of Australian and international wines through a series of exclusive online auctions with Langton’s.

In total, nine auctions with over 3000 Australian wines and 2000 International wines are part of the exclusive Langton’s James Halliday Collection Auction Series.

“I have been collecting and consuming wine for more than 60 years, and after having recently turned 82, I recognise I won’t be able to enjoy most of the wines in my cellar. I have decided to sell the majority of my collection, so other wine enthusiasts can appreciate them,” Halliday explained.

Highlights in his Australian collection include 212 bottles of Penfolds, 125 wines from Brokenwood Wines – the Hunter Valley winery he helped establish in 1970 – and 172 bottles of the winery Rothbury Estate, established by his life-long friend the late Len Evans AO OBE.

“My wine journey started in Hunter Valley, so I’m very happy to share my great collection from this region as it has a very special place in my heart,” James Halliday said.

International highlights include a bottle of Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1er Cru Classé Pauillac 1948 (valued between $1000 and $1500), Salon Le Mesnil Blanc de Blanc Champagne 1982 ($1200-$1500) and GS George Spies Cabernet 1966 ($3000), the rarest and most mythical wine ever made in South Africa.

“We are excited to be able to share James Halliday’s wines from Australia and all over the world. The wines have provenance and have been kept in impeccable conditions in James Halliday’s private cellar since he moved from Sydney to Melbourne in 1983. With prices starting from $15, it’s really a unique opportunity to own a piece of Australian wine history,” said Langton’s Head of Auctions Tamara Grischy.

James Halliday’s NSW & ACT collection, New Zealand and Tasmania collection, West Australian collection, Bordeaux collection, South Australian collection and International Treasures are live now and close on the 24th of September (NSW & ACT, NZ & TAS, WA and Bordeaux) or 1st of October (SA and International).

The rest of the collections – James Halliday’s Victorian Collection, Rhône & Champagne, Burgundy & International Riesling – will open on Thursday September 17 and close on 8th October.

“James Halliday’s cellar is without a doubt Australia’s most important, and this auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own treasures, straight from the private cellar of Australia’s most respected name in wine,” said Langton’s General Manager Jeremy Parham.

Earlier this year, James Halliday auctioned his collection of 250 bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (DRC) – widely considered the world’s greatest wine producer – through Langton’s.

