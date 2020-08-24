It’s all ‘Zin’ the name: Zinfandel Uncorked

Zinfandel is a winegrape varietal that has challenged – and continues to challenge – viticulturists and winemakers alike.

The wine style is very rich, raisin-like and higher in alcohol than many other styles, and it remains one of the most widely sold wines in the US market. Some adventurous Australian producers are now showing their takes on Zinfandel.

Journalist Samuel Squire spoke to them to learn more about how they work with this perplexing grape to make exciting wines.

Zinfandel is believed to be one of the oldest winegrape varieties from which wine is still being made today.

Historians have managed to trace evidence which places the first Zinfandel wine around 6000BC. The wine does, however, have something of a contentious history which has been contested for decades by winemakers, researchers and historians around the globe – an issue which has only been recently resolved.

Renowned wine writer Jancis Robinson wrote, “By the middle of the 19th century a vine variously called Zinfandel and Zinfandal had established itself in northern California and was prized for its productivity”.

Robinson, on the history of the grape, continued that “the next significant chapter in the unravelling of [Zinfandel] came in the early 1990s when, once DNA profiling had been applied to analysing the genetic relationships between different vine varieties; it was established beyond doubt that Zinfandel was, intriguingly but inexplicably, identical to a then-obscure grape variety called Primitivo grown on the heel of Italy”.

Grown in Puglia, the Primitivo grape was found to be genetically identical to Zinfandel; however, Italian winemakers have insisted that Zinfandel is not one of their traditional varieties.

To further add to Zinfandel’s speckled and baffling history, Croatia has had several indigenous grape varieties that are related to Zinfandel, but most were lost in the late 19th Century.

Robinson concluded that research shows, from genetic analysis, that Zinfandel/Primitivo had to be a parent species of the Croatian Plavic Mali variety.

Zinfandel today