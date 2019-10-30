Isabel Estate gets back to its roots with Chardonnay wins

The Isabel Estate Marlborough Chardonnay 2018 was named MRC Champion Chardonnay 2019-2018 at the 2019 Marlborough Wine Show. The Isabel Estate Marlborough Wild Barrique Chardonnay 2018, which is the Estate’s wild fermented Chardonnay, was awarded a Gold Medal at the show, as well as a Gold at the New Zealand International Wine Awards the same night.

Isabel Estate Chief Winemaker Jeremy McKenzie, an avid Ironman triathlete, said winning the prestigious prizes was “a huge adrenaline rush”.

“Creating a beautiful wine is more demanding and exhausting than doing an Ironman triathlon, not just for me, but for the entire winemaking team. However, being recognised in such prestigious shows makes it all worth it,” he said.

“Chardonnay was the first grape planted in 1980, the same year Isabel Estate was established. Over the years, we have managed to really perfect our Chardonnay style, and it’s great to see that it’s gaining momentum,” he added.

Although Sauvignon Blanc is what made New Zealand, and in particular the Marlborough region world famous, it’s the country’s Chardonnay that is the variety to now watch, according to Australian Master of Wine (MW) Andrew Caillard.

“In the last ten years the Marlborough region has aimed to redefine itself, and it has looked towards Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to do that – and Jeremy McKenzie is leading the way. His passion and drive has put the spotlight on the quality on offer, and his skilful blending has crafted a truly outstanding wine,” he said.

“The purity of fruit in New Zealand, combined with excellent winemaking, helps create Chardonnays with exceptional quality that can be compared to the finest Chardonnays in the world, but at a fraction of the price. New Zealand Chardonnay is the country’s kept secret,” he added.

Isabel Estate Chardonnay 2018 and the Isabel Estate Wild Barrique Chardonnay 2018 have both been awarded gold medals at the New Zealand Wine of the Year show, and they’re up for the trophy. The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 2nd November.