Invitation to Adelaide Hills grape disease demonstration day

  • January 11th, 2021
Agronomists and growers are welcome to join Syngenta at their latest vineyard demonstration site at Lenswood in the Adelaide Hills to see the latest in:
  • New pipeline products to control powdery mildew and downy mildew in grapes;
  • Organic and biologicals for control of grape diseases;
  • Efficacy of various herbicides under vine; and
  • New technology in crop and weather monitoring.
This demonstration day will be held on Wednesday, 20 January, 2021.
 
Time: Lunch at noon, followed by field walk at 1pm
Location: Behind the old Lenswood Horticulture Centre, Swamp
Rd, Lenswood, SA
Gate (#996 304) -34.948947, 138.814789, Vineyard -34.943503, 138.805918
Notes: Private property. Speed limit 30 km/hr. Please adhere to the speed
limit. Use caution. Workers and children may be on site.
Please bring a hat and sunscreen. Please advise any dietary requirements, when you
RSVP.
RSVP by Friday Jan 15 to your local Syngenta representative or Hannah McArdle (Territory Sales Manager): Hannah.McArdle@syngenta.com or 0437 800 371.

