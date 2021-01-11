Invitation to Adelaide Hills grape disease demonstration day

Agronomists and growers are welcome to join Syngenta at their latest vineyard demonstration site at Lenswood in the Adelaide Hills to see the latest in:

New pipeline products to control powdery mildew and downy mildew in grapes;

Organic and biologicals for control of grape diseases;

Efficacy of various herbicides under vine; and

New technology in crop and weather monitoring.

This demonstration day will be held on Wednesday, 20 January, 2021.

Time: Lunch at noon, followed by field walk at 1pm

Location: Behind the old Lenswood Horticulture Centre, Swamp

Rd, Lenswood, SA

Gate (#996 304) -34.948947, 138.814789, Vineyard -34.943503, 138.805918

Notes: Private property. Speed limit 30 km/hr. Please adhere to the speed

limit. Use caution. Workers and children may be on site.

Please bring a hat and sunscreen. Please advise any dietary requirements, when you

RSVP.