Invitation to Adelaide Hills grape disease demonstration day
Agronomists and growers are welcome to join Syngenta at their latest vineyard demonstration site at Lenswood in the Adelaide Hills to see the latest in:
- New pipeline products to control powdery mildew and downy mildew in grapes;
- Organic and biologicals for control of grape diseases;
- Efficacy of various herbicides under vine; and
- New technology in crop and weather monitoring.
This demonstration day will be held on Wednesday, 20 January, 2021.
Time: Lunch at noon, followed by field walk at 1pm
Location: Behind the old Lenswood Horticulture Centre, Swamp
Rd, Lenswood, SA
Gate (#996 304) -34.948947, 138.814789, Vineyard -34.943503, 138.805918
Notes: Private property. Speed limit 30 km/hr. Please adhere to the speed
limit. Use caution. Workers and children may be on site.
Please bring a hat and sunscreen. Please advise any dietary requirements, when you
RSVP.
RSVP by Friday Jan 15 to your local Syngenta representative or Hannah McArdle (Territory Sales Manager): Hannah.McArdle@syngenta.com or 0437 800 371.