Investing in the future of South Australia’s wine media

The 2020 Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) wine media cadetship, aimed at aspiring journalists with an ambition for specialising in the wine sector, is now open for applications.

The wine media cadetship presents a platform for young wine media practitioners to take the next step in their desired communication careers.

The cadetship, now in its fourth year, is run by Wine Communicators of Australia – a national organisation for wine industry professionals.

The extensive six-month program involves opportunities for the cadet to participate in a range of practical experiences including the one-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment program, domestic wine events (international events not an option in the 2020 program due to COVID-19), media placement and mentorship within the wine industry and an opportunity to meet key wine influencers through activities within the Great Wine Capitals Global Network program.

WCA interim chair, Marni Cook said, “This program is a very important program, strategically aligned with WCA desire to support excellence in wine communications”.

“We are delighted engage the continued support of Adelaide a Great Wine Capitals and the SA wine industry to offer this unique experience to the next generation of wine media for the fourth year running.

“Like everything in 2020 this year’s program will be slightly different to previous years with the wine media cadet unable to travel internationally, however they will continue to undertake exceptional wine experiences.”

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Tim Whetstone said South Australia’s $2.3 billion wine industry has many important stories to share about wine.

“South Australia is indisputably Australia’s wine state,” he said, “this cadetship not only helps promote our wines to domestic and international markets but to also tell the important stories of the regional communities that support the industry”.

“With the bushfires and the impact of COVID-19 on our wine industry it is now more important than ever for our wine stories to be told.

“This cadetship program is another good example of the benefits that being part of the Great Wine Capital Global Network provides to the next generation of wine leaders.”

