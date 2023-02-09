ADVERTISEMENT

Industry stakeholders gather to explore culture

L to R: Cassidy Shaw, Dr Darren Oemcke, Robyn Shaw, Prof. Steve Charters MW, Assoc. Prof. Armando Maria Corsi, Dr Rebecca Dolan, Syuzanna Mosikyan and Paul Van der Lee.

Photo and words Harrison Davies

Stakeholders from throughout the wine industry gathered alongside wine business students to listen to a wine masterclass given by Prof Steve Charters MW.

Charters is a professor of wine marketing at the Burgundy school of business in Dijon and his presentation, The Cultural Context of Wine Masterclass, explored not only wine’s place in modern cultures, but how modern cultures influence our perceptions of wine.

His lecture compared winemaking cultures in Margaret River and Champagne and he explored how centuries of winemaking culture have created a culture of wine in old world countries like France versus what is still a winemaking culture in its infancy in the new world.

Charters said that cultures of wine in the old world have evolved to something different, as their cultures of wine are derived from thousands of years of tradition, whereas in the new world producers are forging their own paths as wine pioneers.

The masterclass was hosted by the Adelaide University Business School and hosted by Dr Armando Corsi, Associate Professor of Wine Business and Director of the Wine Business Group at the university.

The event was well attended by producers and business people from throughout the industry as well as wine business students, who got the chance to meet over a glass or two following the class.

