‘Humpty Dumpty Cellar’ auction partnered with Langton’s

For the first time in its fundraising history, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation will present its ‘Humpty’s Ultimate Cellar’ wine auction as a special online event.

Due to COVID-19, the Humpty Dumpty Foundation has cancelled several of its landmark fundraising events, and to continue its fundraising efforts to meet the urgent needs of life-saving medical equipment for children’s hospitals and health services across Australia, the charity is hosting its widely regarded ‘Humpty Ultimate Cellar’ auction online.

Featuring 300 bottles of some of Australia’s favourite wines as reviewed and rated by James Halliday AM, including the likes of Henschke, Clonakilla and Flowstone’s Queen of the Earth Chardonnay, each of the wines included in ‘Humpty’s Ultimate Cellar’ has scored from 94 to 99 points in James’ ‘Halliday Wine Companion’.

“This amazing instant cellar of 300 bottles brings together the ‘best of the best’ that Australian wineries can offer,” said James Halliday.

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has become renowned for its wine auctions, which have raised $3.3 million to date since 2007.

Each wine included in ‘Humpty’s Ultimate Cellar’ auctions has been donated for the auction by the cellar doors of Australia’s biggest wine names.

James Halliday AM, in support of the organisation, has donated a bottle of Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Echezeaux 2006 valued at $3,000 to be raffled via the Langton’s website, with proceeds going to the foundation.

Bidding is open now and closes on Sunday June 28 2020 at 8pm. To bid, visit: www.langtons.com.au/lp/humptys-ultimate-cellar.

