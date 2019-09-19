Honorary Doctorate to the late Dr Tony Jordan OAM

The recent Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show proved an ideal opportunity to pay tribute to the late Dr Tony Jordan with induction to the Yarra Valley Wine Growers Association Hall of Fame. Recognising Dr Jordan’s contribution to the to the wine industry and the Charles Sturt University through education, winemaking, consulting, administration and wine show judging, his family was also presented with an honorary Doctorate.

The formal presentation of the award was made by the Director of the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC) Professor Leigh Schmidtke to Dr Jordan’s wife, Michele Jordan, at the Langton’s Yarra Valley Wine Show Trophy Presentation dinner last week.

Dr Jordan had been informed of this honour prior to his passing last month.

Professor Schmidtke praised Dr Jordan’s contribution to the introduction of the first wine science and viticulture courses at Charles Sturt’s predecessor institution, The Riverina College of Advanced Education in 1975.

“At the time wine exports accounted for less than five per cent of total production. That figure is now around 60 per cent and has been achieved with commitment to quality and innovation.

“He understood that if the grape and wine industries were to expand and be profitable, then investment in new technology, evidence-based management and investments in human capital would be required.

“Tony was the right person for the time to help the industry achieve such incredible growth.

“The foundations he laid at Charles Sturt have seen more than a thousand graduates go on to work in the wine industry, while his commitment to research and improving winemaking practice has driven the industry forward,” Professor Schmidtke said.