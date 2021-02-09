Hither & Yon become first carbon neutral certified wine brand in South Australia

Image: Meaghan Coles

McLaren Vale-based winery Hither & Yon have just become South Australia’s first carbon neutral certified wine brand, and just the third wine brand across Australia to achieve this milestone, as certified by Australian Government Initiative, Climate Active.

As of 1 February 2021, both Hither & Yon’s product range, and business operations have met the requirements of the Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard for Organisation and Product, leading voluntary action on climate change and making an important contribution towards a low carbon future.

“We are so proud to announce our carbon neutral certification,” said Hither & Yon director, Malcolm Leask.

“Taking care of our soil and people comes first for us, and our vision for Hither & Yon has always been to make better wines with a lighter footprint.”

Established in 2011 by brothers Richard and Malcolm Leask, Hither & Yon’s carbon neutral certification comes at the start of the brand’s 10th year.

“Our family has been growing in McLaren Vale since 1980, and when Hither & Yon was born, we embarked on a land improvement program, from sustainable viticulture, to regenerative agriculture, and now carbon neutral,” said Richard.

With climate change in mind, the team are also are practicing biodiversity management on their land, re-establishing native corridors, and are well known for new grape variety establishment.

“Carbon neutral expresses our tenet of being winegrowers who care for our environment and community first. This year we will also be conducting changes to elements of the brand and business practice to further reduce our carbon emissions, and also keep improving our land management in order to increase carbon sequestration in our soil,” explained Malcolm.

