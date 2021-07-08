High calibre career: Mango Parker

Research is one of the pillars of industry and discovery. Mango Parker, a research scientist with the Australian Wine Research Institute, is making efforts in the wine sector to help understand more about wine’s sensory aspects. More recently, she presented her findings on the effect of smoke on pre-veraison winegrapes at the National Bushfire Conference. Journalist Samuel Squire caught up with Parker to chat about her high calibre career in the wine industry so far and how research makes its mark.

Great wine is grown in the vineyard and crafted in the winery, yet without the researchers behind the industry, it’s a wonder to think where producers would be today.

The scientific side of the wine industry helps producers operate – it’s a crucial element of the grape to glass process.

Dr Mango Parker, a research scientist with the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI), studied a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Flinders University in South Australia and was studying her PhD at the AWRI before starting her current position there.

“My PhD was on grape-derived glycosides and their role in flavour release during wine consumption and production,” Parker said.

She said the main focus of her study was about trying to understand what happens when you put glycosides, which are flavour precursors with no smell, into your mouth.

“It turns out that for most people, enzymes in the saliva can break down the glycosides, releasing flavour in the mouth.

“To be technical, you ‘smell’ the flavour by the retronasal passage that connects the mouth and the nose.

“We had seen this effect with glycosides that are found in smoke-affected grapes, and my PhD showed that some positive grape flavours can also be released from glycosides, especially from floral varieties like Gewürztraminer and Muscats.

“I was intrigued to understand this phenomenon and excited to do my PhD on it.”

In May of 2019, Parker was awarded the inaugural Manfred Rothe Gold Award for Excellence in Flavour Science for early career researchers with less than eight years since PhD completion, despite not having submitted her thesis at the time.

“The award was for my PhD work in glycosides,” she said, “The award recognises scientific challenge and an entrepreneurial aspect”.

“The work on glycoside flavour release involved chemistry of volatiles and non-volatiles, biology of the mouth, saliva bacterial testing, and sensory evaluation, so quite a lot of different fields overlapping.

“The entrepreneurial project involved investigations into extracting glycosides from grape marc, and removing the bitterness to make an interesting natural flavour extract, which could be legally added to wine to boost flavour.

“What we found was that glycosides can contribute to wine flavour by flavour release in-mouth, and that people vary in their response to glycosides.

“That’s mainly because of differing sensitivities to the released flavour because of differing aroma thresholds, not because of differences in salivary enzymes or oral bacteria.”

In her early days in the wine industry, Parker was offered a graduate position with then-Southcorp Wines, now Treasury Wine Estates, where she dove into the chemistry side of wine production.

“I didn’t have much idea of the industry at the time, so I did some snooping around to find out what the industry was like, and Leigh Francis and other folks at the AWRI gave me a positive impression,” she said.