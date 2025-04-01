Hawke’s Bay reports “unique and potentially legendary” 2025 vintage

(L-R) Te Mata Estate’s senior winemaker Phil Brodie, Mayor of Hastings Sandra Hazelhurst, Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers chair Sally Duncan and Te Mata Estate’s chief viticulturist Brenton O’Reily. Image courtesy Hawke’s Bay Wine

Every so often, a vintage emerges that could define a wine region’s legacy. Hawke’s Bay believes that 2025 may be one of those years for its region, with murmurs that the 2025 vintage may potentially rival even the “renowned” 2013 vintage.

Hawke’s Bay Wine CEO Brent Linn visited wineries across the region to hear firsthand how the harvest is progressing. Winemakers from Te Mata Estate, Brookfields Winery, and Craggy Range all reported “outstanding” fruit quality, with ideal growing conditions delivering pristine grapes at optimal ripeness.

Te Mata Estate senior winemaker Phil Brodie described the season as “unique and potentially legendary,” while Brookfields’ Peter Robertson, now in his 51st harvest, noted exceptional quality in both white and red varieties. Senior winemaker Ben Tombs highlighted an early harvest with vibrant acidity and excellent structure at Craggy Range.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst joined the visit at Te Mata Estate, emphasising the wine industry’s crucial role in the region’s economy, tourism, and global reputation. Sally Duncan, chair of Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers, reinforced the industry’s impact, noting that over 32 million bottles of Hawke’s Bay wine will reach consumers worldwide this vintage.

With warm, dry conditions, vintage 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most promising in recent history for the Hawke’s Bay region. As winemakers complete their work in the vineyard and turn their focus to the winery, the question lingers: could this be the one?

