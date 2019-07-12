Global bulk wine market a “mosaic”, Australia remains steady

Australia’s bulk wine market remains steady with good demand for 2018 and 2019 entry-level varietal reds as well as generic reds, according to the latest global market report by Ciatti Global Wine & Grape Brokers.
Regular inquiries from domestic, Chinese and European buyers continue to flow in, the July report said, with 2019 Chardonnay and generic whites also popular.
“Many wineries have finalised their allocations and are releasing smaller volumes of 2019 red wines – the well-priced material is being purchased quickly,” the reported notes, while “2018 entry-level inventory is almost completed depleted”.
Ciatti’s Robert Selby described the current global bulk wine supply picture as “a mosaic, with big inventories in California and Argentina, low inventories in South Africa and Australia, [and] everywhere else positioned between, and some markets busier than others”.
“In short, 2019 is continuing the balanced supply-demand dynamic that 2018 reintroduced into the global market following 2017’s supply shortage,” he said.
Selby also noted:
The full report can be viewed here