Fraser Mackenzie joins Artisans of Barossa as group general manager

Artisans of the Barossa group general manager Fraser Mackenzie. Image courtesy Artisans of the Barossa

Fraser Mackenzie joined Artisans of Barossa last month, bringing over 20 years of wine industry knowledge, including experience across Oceania, North America, and the Middle East.

Mackenzie spent the last seven years leading commercial marketing strategies for Montalto in Red Hill, Mornington Peninsula, and at Mt Difficulty in Bannockburn, Central Otago.

His roles included all aspects of business success, accountability, and leadership, focusing on digital strategy, sales channel diversification and customer journey interactions.

In this newly created role as group general manager, Mackenzie is ready to showcase his passion for wine and realise the potential for each of the Artisans of Barossa producers and the collaborative wines they create together.

Artisans of Barossa is a group of eight family-owned wineries who have collaborated since 2005 to raise awareness of Barossa’s exceptional quality, small-batch wines.

On 1 October 2021, the group opened a new venue in Tanunda, offering tastings, dining, and a Barossa provedore.

With COVID-19 restrictions softening, Mackenzie said he was keen to encourage visitation back to Barossa, and he recognised the role Artisans of Barossa can play in achieving this.

“We must encourage visitation and travel back to the Barossa again, beyond friend and family reunions. We need to position the region at the forefront of experiential wine tourism in Australia, and I believe that Artisans of Barossa can help lead in this space,” said Mackenzie.

The new evolution of Artisans of Barossa is to build on opportunities and find growth as a group that would not be possible as individual enterprises.

“Artisans of Barossa, as a work environment and a visitor destination, offers an incredibly unique creative space. Eight diverse producers are working together to preserve authentic, small-batch winemaking in one of the world’s greatest wine regions,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to build an excellent team literate in the world of wine as well as our Artisans.

“The other facets of the Artisans of Barossa – the special project wines, unique history it has in the modern wine world, and ability to constantly evolve, has made Artisans an entity I’ve watched for many years.”

Mackenzie’s vision is for Artisans of Barossa to be recognised as a must-visit destination for both lovers of wine and the wine curious.

“We have the opportunity to live and breathe local and yet pursue global goals as a world-class destination for wine and agritourism. My experience across all commercial aspects of the wine industry will enable me to realise that potential,” he said.

“Crossing the first anniversary is another significant milestone for the Artisans of Barossa. From its beginning as a trade trip to the United Kingdom, our years on Magnolia Road in Vine Vale, to our wine bar in Vino Lokal, Tanunda.

“In every location, we have stayed true to our founding values of protecting and promoting small batch, sub-regional winemaking.”

