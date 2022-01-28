Former wine industry exec turns candidate for Indi

The Liberal Party recently announced that wine executive Ross Lyman has been endorsed as the Liberal candidate for Indi, which covers parts of north-east Victoria, for the 2022 federal election.

Lyman formally served with the Australian Defence Force before entering the wine industry and working with manufacturing, operations and logistics.

His resume includes stints as an executive for Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) and as a senior executive at McWilliam’s Wines Group in the Riverina.

Going into the election, Lyman said he would be prioritising sustainability while supporting trade, hospitality and tourism in the region.

The 2022 Federal election has not yet been called, but is suspected to occur in the second quarter of the year.

