Foreign Minister headed to Vietnam for trade discussions

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit Vietnam this week to discuss trade and investment, climate change, education, and digital delivery of government services with her Vietnamese counterpart, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in their fifth annual Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Vietnam is Australia’s fourth largest agricultural export market and offers increasing opportunities for Australian premium food and wine producers. Earlier this year, Australia and Vietnam marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring the friendship and strategic trust between the countries.

Wong will also attend the ‘Taste of Australia’s Big Barbecue’ event with Chef Luke Nguyen to showcase Australian cuisine and culture.

Australia and Vietnam share a Strategic Partnership, a commitment to ASEAN centrality and an interest in maintaining a region which is peaceful, stable and prosperous, where sovereignty is respected.

During her visit to Hanoi, Wong will meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and other senior leaders to discuss a range of shared interests, including economic and security ties. This will be Wong’s second visit to Vietnam as Foreign Minister.

