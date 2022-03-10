Flood warning for Hunter Valley

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has reported major flooding above the March 2021 level has occurred along the Wollombi Brook at Bulga.

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is nearing the minor flood level with further rises possible during Thursday. The flood peak is likely on the early morning high tide on Friday.

Major flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Singleton. Moderate flooding is occurring at Maitland. Minor flooding is expected at Raymond Terrace.

The Hunter River at Singleton peaked at 13.16 metres around 07:00 pm Wednesday and fell below the major flood level around 8:00 am Thursday.

The river level is at 12.99 metres and falling with moderate flooding at the time of writing. The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (11.50 m) through to Friday morning.

The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is likely to peak near 9.50 metres around 05:00 pm Thursday with moderate flooding.

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is likely to peak near 2.70 metres early Friday morning on the high tides, with minor flooding.

“We have experienced flooding in the Hunter before and of course that is quite concerning and creates many difficulties for our wine industry,” Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association CEO Amy Cooper said.

In life threatening emergencies, the BOM recommended those in danger to call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!