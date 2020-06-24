Fine Wines of New Zealand 2020 selection announced

A total of 95 wines from across New Zealand have been selected as part of the Fine Wines of New Zealand list for 2020 with seven of the 14 new additions from the Marlborough region.

The annual list is selected by seven of New Zealand’s top independent wine experts including Masters of Wine Alastair Maling, Michael Brajkovich, Sam Harrop, Simon Nash, Emma Jenkins and Steve Smith along with Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas.

The list is still strongly led by Pinot Noir with 26 wines, closely followed by Chardonnay with 15 wines, Sauvignon Blanc with 12 wines and Riesling 10 wines.

“Now into its fifth release, the Fine Wines of New Zealand programme continues to put a focus on the depth and breadth of diversity across our wine regions and varieties,” said Fine Wines of New Zealand chair Alastair Maling MW.

“With over 100 new submissions and only 14 new entrants to the list, it recognises the high standards that have to be met including provenance, consistency, excellence in winemaking, a minimum of seven years of production, and meeting a very thorough tasting assessment.”

Air New Zealand general manager – customer experience Nikki Goodman says, “Some of the best wines in the world are produced in New Zealand, with food and wine tourism a key reason why many international visitors choose to visit”.

“It’s important we continue to support local winemakers to achieve success and keep New Zealand as a lucrative destination for when we can welcome international visitors back to our shores.”

Air New Zealand is a patron of Fine Wines of New Zealand, a programme that has been in place since 2016 to showcase the finest wines produced in New Zealand. The airline’s support to the wineries through events, inflight promotion and via its marketing channels has enabled the programme to gain international recognition.

Aromatics Dry River Pinot Gris 2019

Greystone Pinot Gris 2019

Prophet’s Rock Pinot Gris 2018

Neudorf Pinot Gris 2018

Johanneshof Cellars Gewürztraminer 2019

Framingham Wines ‘F’ Gewürztraminer 2019

Dry River Lovat Gewürztraminer 2019

Te Whare Ra Toru SV5182 2018

Felton Road Dry Riesling 2019

Te Whare Ra Riesling ‘D’ 2017

Maude, Mt Maude Vineyard East Block Riesling 2019

Misha’s Vineyard “Limelight” Riesling 2017

Felton Road Block 1 Riesling 2019

Domain Road Vineyard Duffers Creek Riesling 2017

Fromm Spatlese Riesling 2019

Framingham Select Riesling 2019

Pegasus Bay Bel Canto Riesling 2017

Framingham F series Riesling Kabinett 2017 Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe Province Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Auntsfield Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Brancott Estate Letter Series B Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Tohu Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Saint Clair Reserve Wairau Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Te Mata Cape Crest Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Southern Clays Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2016 Chardonnay Clearview Endeavour Chardonnay 2018

Bell Hill Chardonnay 2016

Te Awa Single Estate Chardonnay 2018

Clearview Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2018

Auntsfield Cobb Cottage Chardonnay 2016

Dog Point Chardonnay 2017

Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2018

Kumeu River Hunting Hill Chardonnay 2018

Kumeu River Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2018

Neudorf Moutere Chardonnay 2018

Neudorf Rosie’s Block Chardonnay 2018

Greywacke Chardonnay 2016

Vidal Legacy Chardonnay 2019

Villa Maria Keltern Chardonnay 2019

Sacred Hill Riflemans Chardonnay 2017 Dessert wines Seifried Winemakers Collection Sweet Agnes 2019

Framingham Wines Noble Riesling 2019

Villa Maria Reserve Noble Botrytis Selection Riesling 2018

Geisen Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2015

Pegasus Bay Encore 2016

Forrest Wines Botrytised Riesling 2019 Sparkling Tohu Rewa Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blanc 2015

Deutz Blanc de Blanc Vintage 2017

Nautilus Cuvee Marlborough Brut NV

Daniel Le Brun Blanc de Blanc 2013

Cloudy Bay Pelorus NV

Quartz Reef Methode Traditionelle 2015

1 Reserve Marlborough Methode Traditionelle NV Pinot Noir Ata Rangi Pinot Noir 2017

Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Dry River Pinot Noir 2017

Te Kairanga John Martin Pinot Noir 2018

Auntsfield Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Akarua Pinot Noir 2018

Valli Gibbston Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Vavasour Felix Pinot Noir 2017

Craggy Range Aroha Pinot Noir 2018

Burn Cottage Pinot Noir 2018

Doctors Flat Pinot Noir 2017

Grasshopper Rock Earnscleugh Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Escarpment Kupe Pinot Noir 2017

Felton Road Block 5 Pinot Noir 2018

Bell Hill Pinot Noir 2016

Rippon “Tinker’s Field” Pinot Noir 2017

Felton Road Block 3 Pinot Noir 2018

Greystone Pinot Noir 2017

Kusuda Pinot Noir 2017

Maude Pinot Noir 2018

Lowburn Ferry Home Block Pinot Noir 2017

Prophet’s Rock ‘Home Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Pinot Noir 2017

Neudorf Moutere Pinot Noir 2017

Peregrine Wines Pinot Noir 2017

Rockburn Barrels Pinot Noir 2017 Syrah Trinity Hill Homage Syrah 2018

Bilancia La Collina Syrah 2018

Villa Maria Reserve Syrah 2018

Te Mata Bullnose Syrah 2018

Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2017

Craggy Range Le Sol Syrah 2018 Bordeaux Villa Maria Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2018

Te Mata Coleraine 2018

Church Road TOM 2015

Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels ‘The Gimblett’ 2018

Esk Valley The Terraces 2018

