Fine Wines of New Zealand 2020 selection announced
A total of 95 wines from across New Zealand have been selected as part of the Fine Wines of New Zealand list for 2020 with seven of the 14 new additions from the Marlborough region.
The annual list is selected by seven of New Zealand’s top independent wine experts including Masters of Wine Alastair Maling, Michael Brajkovich, Sam Harrop, Simon Nash, Emma Jenkins and Steve Smith along with Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas.
The list is still strongly led by Pinot Noir with 26 wines, closely followed by Chardonnay with 15 wines, Sauvignon Blanc with 12 wines and Riesling 10 wines.
“Now into its fifth release, the Fine Wines of New Zealand programme continues to put a focus on the depth and breadth of diversity across our wine regions and varieties,” said Fine Wines of New Zealand chair Alastair Maling MW.
“With over 100 new submissions and only 14 new entrants to the list, it recognises the high standards that have to be met including provenance, consistency, excellence in winemaking, a minimum of seven years of production, and meeting a very thorough tasting assessment.”
Air New Zealand general manager – customer experience Nikki Goodman says, “Some of the best wines in the world are produced in New Zealand, with food and wine tourism a key reason why many international visitors choose to visit”.
“It’s important we continue to support local winemakers to achieve success and keep New Zealand as a lucrative destination for when we can welcome international visitors back to our shores.”
Air New Zealand is a patron of Fine Wines of New Zealand, a programme that has been in place since 2016 to showcase the finest wines produced in New Zealand. The airline’s support to the wineries through events, inflight promotion and via its marketing channels has enabled the programme to gain international recognition.
|Aromatics
- Dry River Pinot Gris 2019
- Greystone Pinot Gris 2019
- Prophet’s Rock Pinot Gris 2018
- Neudorf Pinot Gris 2018
- Johanneshof Cellars Gewürztraminer 2019
- Framingham Wines ‘F’ Gewürztraminer 2019
- Dry River Lovat Gewürztraminer 2019
- Te Whare Ra Toru SV5182 2018
- Felton Road Dry Riesling 2019
- Te Whare Ra Riesling ‘D’ 2017
- Maude, Mt Maude Vineyard East Block Riesling 2019
- Misha’s Vineyard “Limelight” Riesling 2017
- Felton Road Block 1 Riesling 2019
- Domain Road Vineyard Duffers Creek Riesling 2017
- Fromm Spatlese Riesling 2019
- Framingham Select Riesling 2019
- Pegasus Bay Bel Canto Riesling 2017
- Framingham F series Riesling Kabinett 2017
Sauvignon Blanc
- Astrolabe Province Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Auntsfield Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Brancott Estate Letter Series B Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Tohu Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Saint Clair Reserve Wairau Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Te Mata Cape Crest Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Villa Maria Single Vineyard Southern Clays Sauvignon Blanc 2019
- Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2016
Chardonnay
- Clearview Endeavour Chardonnay 2018
- Bell Hill Chardonnay 2016
- Te Awa Single Estate Chardonnay 2018
- Clearview Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2018
- Auntsfield Cobb Cottage Chardonnay 2016
- Dog Point Chardonnay 2017
- Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2018
- Kumeu River Hunting Hill Chardonnay 2018
- Kumeu River Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2018
- Neudorf Moutere Chardonnay 2018
- Neudorf Rosie’s Block Chardonnay 2018
- Greywacke Chardonnay 2016
- Vidal Legacy Chardonnay 2019
- Villa Maria Keltern Chardonnay 2019
- Sacred Hill Riflemans Chardonnay 2017
Dessert wines
- Seifried Winemakers Collection Sweet Agnes 2019
- Framingham Wines Noble Riesling 2019
- Villa Maria Reserve Noble Botrytis Selection Riesling 2018
- Geisen Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2015
- Pegasus Bay Encore 2016
- Forrest Wines Botrytised Riesling 2019
|Sparkling
- Tohu Rewa Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blanc 2015
- Deutz Blanc de Blanc Vintage 2017
- Nautilus Cuvee Marlborough Brut NV
- Daniel Le Brun Blanc de Blanc 2013
- Cloudy Bay Pelorus NV
- Quartz Reef Methode Traditionelle 2015
- 1 Reserve Marlborough Methode Traditionelle NV
Pinot Noir
- Ata Rangi Pinot Noir 2017
- Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018
- Dry River Pinot Noir 2017
- Te Kairanga John Martin Pinot Noir 2018
- Auntsfield Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018
- Akarua Pinot Noir 2018
- Valli Gibbston Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018
- Vavasour Felix Pinot Noir 2017
- Craggy Range Aroha Pinot Noir 2018
- Burn Cottage Pinot Noir 2018
- Doctors Flat Pinot Noir 2017
- Grasshopper Rock Earnscleugh Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018
- Escarpment Kupe Pinot Noir 2017
- Felton Road Block 5 Pinot Noir 2018
- Bell Hill Pinot Noir 2016
- Rippon “Tinker’s Field” Pinot Noir 2017
- Felton Road Block 3 Pinot Noir 2018
- Greystone Pinot Noir 2017
- Kusuda Pinot Noir 2017
- Maude Pinot Noir 2018
- Lowburn Ferry Home Block Pinot Noir 2017
- Prophet’s Rock ‘Home Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017
- Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Pinot Noir 2017
- Neudorf Moutere Pinot Noir 2017
- Peregrine Wines Pinot Noir 2017
- Rockburn Barrels Pinot Noir 2017
Syrah
- Trinity Hill Homage Syrah 2018
- Bilancia La Collina Syrah 2018
- Villa Maria Reserve Syrah 2018
- Te Mata Bullnose Syrah 2018
- Church Road Grand Reserve Syrah 2017
- Craggy Range Le Sol Syrah 2018
Bordeaux
- Villa Maria Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2018
- Te Mata Coleraine 2018
- Church Road TOM 2015
- Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels ‘The Gimblett’ 2018
- Esk Valley The Terraces 2018
Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!