Extra funding to support Rural Financial Counselling Service

Farmers, fishers, foresters, and small agricultural businesses who have taken a financial hit will get more help, with the government investing an extra $1.7 million in the Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS).

The extra funding will support services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. These regions were selected due to the impact of severe weather events including fires and flooding, and commodity downturns, like the impact on the red wine grape industry in SA.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt said the extra funding would help producers and small-related businesses who are at risk of or experiencing financial hardship to access independent financial counselling.

“The Rural Financial Counselling Service provides access to qualified professionals, and tailored support unique to each primary producer’s situation, at no cost to the person,” Minister Watt said.

“This is practical, hands-on support for members of the ag industry to help them plot a way forward for their business. The program helps build resilience into farm businesses so they can better manage potential future challenges.

“I encourage all primary producers to access the RFCS before reaching crisis point.”

Primary producers can find out more information, including how to access RFCS assistance by visiting the Department’s page.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!