Exporting wine made easy

Exporting wine overseas can seem very complicated, but AWRI Commercial Services makes the process as easy as possible. The highly experienced customer service team can advise on the analytical requirements for different countries and work through the paperwork needed for each specific export destination.

Late harvest and botrytised wines can be exported with the VI1 packaged certificate. This means that analysis for VI1 certification (for all bottled product) only requires Actual Alcohol, Total Acidity and Total Sulfur Dioxide analyses, regardless of the wine style.

For certificate prices and other analytical services, check out the latest Price List.

For further information on exporting wine visit:

http://www.awri.com.au/commercial_services/analytical_services/exporting-wine/

For any other queries, please contact AWRI Commercial Services on 08 8313 6600 or commercialservices@awri.com.au