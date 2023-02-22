ADVERTISEMENT

evokeAG. kicks off for 2023

Words and Image Harrison Davies

Delegates representing all forms of agriculture gathered in the Adelaide Convention Centre yesterday for the kick off of the 2023 evokeAG. conference.

The conference, hosted by Agrifutures, centered on the theme of “Down to Earth” and speakers at the conference explored how individuals and communities could find solutions for the broader industries in their own practice.

Speaker and 2023 evokeAG. Future Young Leader Matthew Anderson delivered a speech centered on an idea presented by his rugby captain.

“Don’t leave our farmer’s behind,” he said.

“There are many solutions and incredible technologies being produced right now, but how can we make these technologies work for farmers, rather than the other way around?”

“evokeAG. 2023 is about the relevance and application of tech on our farms and across the supply chain. It’s about bringing big challenges, big ideas, big opportunities, local problem solvers and local solutions back “Down to Earth”, said John Harvey, Managing Director AgriFutures Australia.

The event was well attended by roughly 1800 delegates and featured several speakers representing the wine industry, including 2021 Nuffield Scholar Hans Loder, who participated in a panel exploring the importance of data management.

Off the back of her recent appointment, and attending her first evokeAG. event, AgriFutures Australia Chair, Cathy McGowan AO, said, “I’ve long been a supporter of evokeAG. and the critical role it plays in kickstarting the conversations and connections that ignite agrifood tech innovation.”

“Now, as Chair of AgriFutures Australia, I’m proud to stand beside our Managing Director, John Harvey and the team, who – after the disappointments of COVID-cancelled events 2021 and 2022 – have delivered a world-class agrifood tech event.

“From the founders in Startup Alley, to the world-renowned experts in our plenary and breakout sessions, evokeAG. gives delegates a unique opportunity to connect with the very best that global agrifood tech has to offer. I’m so delighted to see how these evolving conversations will help to grow the long-term prosperity and sustainability of Australia’s rural industries.”

