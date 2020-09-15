Every Drop Matters for eco-friendly wine pioneers Banrock Station

As part of Banrock Station’s introduction of vegan-friendly wines, the producer is rolling out a new campaign to provide consumers with assurance they are purchasing wines that will support vital conservation efforts in Australia.

As the world becomes more eco-conscious, the majority of consumers expect businesses to do more than just turn a profit, seeking brands that deliver sustainable and environmental solutions and over a third are willing to pay more for an ecofriendly product.

Over the past 20 years, the South Australian wine producer has been committed to environmental causes, contributing over $6 million to projects that help conserve the planet.

Now, to further its sustainability endeavours, reduce the use of unnecessary herbicides and supply the ever-growing consumer demand for vegan wines, Banrock Station’s core wine range will be evolving to 100% vegan starting with its Shiraz, Cabernet Merlot and Crimson Cabernet.

Alongside more traditional flavours, the winemaking team has put a twist on these varieties for modern palates; and the new vegan-friendly wines will be no different.

Banrock Station’s new ‘Every Drop Matters’ campaign aims to provide consumers assurance that they are purchasing great tasting, value for money wines whilst supporting vital conservation projects in Australia.

Banrock Station winemaker Paul Burnett says, “We’re committed to conserving our planet at Banrock Station and we’re always observing ways to extend our environmental practices”.

“The move to vegan wines is a great achievement that we’re looking forward to sharing as we know that ‘Every Drop Matters’.

“Not only are Banrock Station wines environmentally friendly, every purchase is an easy way for wine lovers to contribute to the preservation of the planet.”

Since 1996, the Banrock Station Trust has contributed to over 130 conservation projects across 13 countries which range from protecting turtles in the Great Barrier Reef to supporting polar bear and orang-utan rehabilitation.

In addition, the Banrock Station Wetlands in the Riverland is funded from the profits of Banrock Station providing habitat to thousands of animals and birds as well as playing an important part of the water health of the Murray River.

