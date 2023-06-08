ADVERTISEMENT

EcoVineyards awarded for innovation

Dr Mary Retallack and SA Deputy Premier and Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Dr Susan Close. Image EcoVineyards

EcoVineyards program manager Dr Mary Retallack was presented with the Innovation Award at the 2023 SA Environment Awards.

The awards are held annually and celebrate people in South Australia who have made contributions to the state’s environment and sustainability.

Dr Retallack said she was honoured to have received the award and said the recognition was a reflection of the hard work of vineyard workers throughout the EcoVineyards program that made it a success.

“We are delighted to share our win in the innovation category of the SA Environment Awards with all the EcoGrowers and partnering organisations that have made the National EcoVineyards Program a great success,” she said.

The award was presented by SA Deputy Premier and Minister for Climate, Environment and Water Dr Susan Close, who congratulated the program for its environmental initiatives.

“For the past 28 years, Mary Retallack has championed our environment by sharing ways to employ ecological restoration in and around production systems,” Dr Close said.

“Retallack Viticulture has pioneered the use of a broad suite of native insectary plants and established the award winning National EcoVineyards Program, originating in South Australia and now collaborating with more than 90 program partners.

“This program actively influences the wine growing practices of more than 6,000 grape growers that collectively manage over 146,000 hectares of wine grapes throughout Australia, and inspires a new generation of wine growers and horticulturists to work with the intelligence of nature.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!