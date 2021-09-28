Duxton Vineyards awarded sustainability accreditation

One of Australia’s largest wine producers has been granted a standard of sustainable practice certification, using techniques and regenerative practices often seen on smaller-scale wineries, The Weekly Times reports.

Spread across the Mildura and Sunraysia regions, Duxton Vineyards is one of the country’s largest vineyard holders, with more than 25 varietals planted across 2460ha of land.

The wine making enterprise, which produced about 5 per cent of the nation’s total grape production, has recently secured Standard of Sustainability Practice in Viticulture and Winery certification, with wine from 2022 vintage onwards eligible for certification.

Duxton Vineyards general manager Wayne Ellis said sustainability was of benefit both to the people producing the wine, and the environment.

Read the full story here (possible paywall).

