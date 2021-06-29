Dogrock Winery offers emissions free electric vehicle charging

Victorian winery Dogrock Winery has announced that it has installed an electric vehicle charging station for its patrons.

“Electric vehicles are definitely the future of transport and people who arrive at cellar door in an electric vehicle can now partially charge their vehicle while tasting some great wines,” said Dogrock owner Allen Hart.

“It’s estimated that across a one-hour tasting, approximately 70 km of additional battery life will be deposited free of charge or emissions into your electric vehicle.”

The winery and its dwellings have been operating off-grid since inception in 1999 and the charging station has now been made available with another 5 kW of solar panels being added to the business.

While Dogrock isn’t the first winery across the country to offer the charging service, it is believed to be the first offering it from an off-grid facility.

“There are others who offer electric vehicle charging and may be carbon neutral via an array of solar panels but are still grid connected – as we are off grid, all power we generate is emissions free, both for our winery operation and for electric vehicle charging,” said co-owner Andrea Hart.

A small family-operated winery Dogrock, located in the Pyrenees region of central Victoria, is already in the Powercor Hall of fame for local businesses for environmental responsibility.

