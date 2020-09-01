Devil’s Lair marks its pearl anniversary

Image: Ben Miller, Devil’s Lair senior winemaker

By Samuel Squire

Cabernet powerhouse Devil’s Lair has this year marked its 30th year of winemaking and viticulture in the Margaret River wine region.

Senior winemaker of Devil’s Lair Ben Miller said the foundations of the winery’s capacity to produce such high quality wines began in the 1980s.

“The foundations were laid by Phil Sexton in the late 1980s who aspired to make great Cabernet and Chardonnay in southern Margaret River,” he said.

“The values and philosophy set in those days are still our DNA. We make the best wines we can, respect the variety and region and have a lot of fun along the way.

“Our viticulturist Simon Robertson who has been with us for 27 of those 30 years ensures we stay faithful to those early ideals.”

In January this year, many past winemakers of Devil’s Lair came to celebrate the 30th anniversary at the winery.

The winery celebrated by tasting 30 vintages of Devil’s Lair Chardonnay and Cabernet wines.

“To listen to the stories of those early years was a privilege and an inspiration,” Miller said, “working vintage at Devil’s has always involved a lot of hard work, tears and laughter”.

“But along the way there has been some exceptional wines made as well. Sometimes you have to know where you’ve come from to know where to aim for.”

Miller said Devil’s Lair will continue to strive to make more refined yet powerful Cabernet and Chardonnay wines.

He added that some new varietals may be in the pipeline as well as a couple of single vineyard wines “that will elevate our appreciation of those exceptional hidden pockets within Margaret River”.

“Another 30 years just like the previous 30 will ensure Devil’s has a very bright future.”

