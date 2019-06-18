CVWGA appoints inaugural general manager

The Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association (CVWGA) has appointed Lucy O’Brien as its inaugural general manager.

O’Brien is currently the director of sales & marketing at Majestic Hotels and brings more than 25 years of wine and tourism sales and marketing experience to the role.

CVWGA independent chairman Dr Stuart McNab says the appointment of O’Brien follows an extensive national search process.

“Lucy will bring significant international fine wine sales and marketing experience to the Clare Valley wine and grape members,” McNab says.

“Following the amalgamation of the region’s wine and grapegrower associations in mid-2018, the CVWGA board accepted it needed to raise the bar in terms of the Clare Valley’s brand positioning, demand side engagement and the strengthening of international sales channels.

“Following the first stage launch of the Clare Valley’s wine consumer website, https://clarevalleywine.com.au/, the appointment of the general manager will enable us to build the next level of consumer engagement, develop a stronger marketing strategy and re-establish the Clare Valley brand at the pinnacle of Australia’s fine wine categories.”

O’Brien says she was excited to be the CVWGA’s inaugural general manager.

“I’m confident my sales and marketing career in wine, hotel, tourism and hospitality will bring key relationships to Clare Valley grapegrowers and winemakers,” she says.

“I have been living in the Clare Valley since 2015 after buying property and establishing O’Brien’s of Clare holiday accommodation and have been involved in local sport and school.”

O’Brien holds a Masters of Business (UQ) and a Wine and Spirit Education (WSET) higher certificate and commences her new role on 1 July 2019.