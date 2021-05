Cutting costs while cutting vines

In regions with a high risk of Eutypa or Botryspheria, a paint or fungicide should be applied to the pruning wounds as soon as practicable to reduce the risk of infection on the fresh wound.

Pruning in respect to sap flow is another added advantage for vine longevity and the techniques taught by Italian pruning gurus Simonit and Sirtch are well worth revising before the pruning season commences.

The basic idea is to reduce large cuts with a series of smaller cuts, allow for dessication points when spur/ cane pruning and allow the architecture of the vine to be in line with the natural progression of sap flow through the internal vessels.

The company has some great YouTube videos which are worth a look to explain the principles in both spur and cane pruned vineyards.

Cane pruning typically provides larger, looser bunches and for varieties like Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc (compact bunches prone to botrytis), reduced disease pressure and a reduction in vigour. Traditionally, most red varieties have been spur pruned in cooler South Australian vineyards but there has been a recent trend towards cane pruning, especially in Barossa Shiraz.

Mechanical pruning

Of the roughly 1.7 million tonnes of grapes produced in Australia per annum, 1.1 million tonnes is grown in three inland regions: the Riverland in SA, Murray Darling in Victoria/NSW and the Riverina in NSW.

In warm high production regions, a large majority employ mechanical pruning to reduce labour inputs and achieve higher yield targets than manual pruning.

Mechanical pruning involves the use of specialised machinery that prunes the top, sides and area below the cordon leaving behind desired buds per meter to achieve the targeted yield.

Many vineyards across warm regions are configured to a double cordon training system with two functioning cordons that are mechanically pruned.

Since the early 1980s when this system was developed (along with minimal pruning techniques), many vineyards have a observed a reduced output on the lower cordon due to shading of the developing buds from the more dominant upper cordon.

This has resulted in more growers opting for a ‘box hedge’ approach which, put simply, prunes back the top sides and growth below the lower cordon, abandoning the original structure of the double cordon training.

On a contract basis, mechanical pruning costs around $245-$280/ha, depending on row width and is typically charged by the meter, a significant reduction in comparison to hand pruning.

There are obviously pros and cons to mechanical pruning, one of which is the added disease risk when managed incorrectly due to a concentration of mature wood in the cordon; the second is the lack of accuracy when determining bud numbers and the resulting yield, making nutrition and irrigation management critical during the growing season.

Principles when managing a mechanical system are similar to manual pruning in that variety and rootstock need to be managed accordingly, ensuring more buds are left on high vigour rootstock/ scion combinations and large wounds are avoided where possible.

An interesting note: in the past three seasons working in high input regions, I am yet to see an instance of Eutypa, even with the added risk of mechanised pruning allowing multiple infection sites.

This could have a relationship with the high evapotranspiration rates and water application driving a higher rate of xylem flux in comparison to cooler regions with lower inputs.

There a pros and cons to all pruning systems, but no matter which way you prune, yield, quality and vine health should all be the top priorities.

With dormancy fast approaching, growers should invest in a cane analysis test during the winter months to assess starch concentration in the lignified canes and the nutrient load that has been stored in the post-harvest period.

This simple test can help guide nutrition requirements in the following season and take guess work out of how well the vines stored carbohydrates – a great way of ensuring your pruning strategy has the energy to come out of the gates at full pace.

Happy pruning.

Special thanks to Marty Smith of Absolute Viticulture (Tasmania) and AVL senior viticulturist Jurie Germishuys (national) for their contributions on associated pruning costs and systems.