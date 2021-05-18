Cutting costs while cutting vines

As preparations get underway for managing vineyards through the winter months ahead, viticulturist Sam Bowman outlines the pros and cons for various methods for pruning and what the associated costs of these could be for operators in warm and cooler climates.

The time has come across the many regions in Australia to commence decision-making regarding the coming season ahead.

Some may be applying post-harvest fertiliser to improve carbohydrate storage for the coming spring, while others are already looking at the skeleton-like structures of the dormant vines to decide how best to prune for the desired yield and quality parameters they have in mind.

Pruning is one of the most vital interventions a grapegrower can have in the viticultural cycle, and if not focused on in a calculated manner, this can have major implications in vine health, fruit quality and increased labour later in the season.

In previous articles, I have touched on the importance of cane selection and soft pruning techniques that can aid in reduced die back and improved sap flow for nutrient translocation to the sink during the season.

Whether a mechanical system is used in our warmer regions or spur/cane pruning in cooler climates, both can be effective in managing risks to vine health and the overall productivity of the vine.

Cane and spur pruning

The two most common methods in Australian regions where vines are hand pruned are spur and cane pruning. Spur pruning involves the use of established spur positions to prune back the one year old wood that has lignified from the previous growing season, and the selection of a bud number per vine that will provide the desired crop load.