CSIRO energy report highlights opportunity for farmers and regions

CSIRO’s GenCost 2021-2022 Final Report into energy again highlights the huge opportunities for producers in renewable energy and storage, Farmers for Climate Action CEO Dr Fiona Davis said.

“The CSIRO GenCost report again found renewables by far are the cheapest form of electricity production even after the investment in extra transmission and storage are included,” Davis said.

“This means renewables with batteries keep our electricity bills lower than they’d otherwise be whilst also creating sustainable jobs for regional communities.

“The opportunity to grow regional jobs whilst keeping energy costs down is huge. Farmers can also diversify into being paid an annual fee for renewable energy production on their property. We’re seeing energy companies providing solar and wind setups made specifically to allow sheep and cattle grazing now.”

CSIRO’s GenCost report found renewables including the investment in transmission and storage would continue to become even cheaper, although noted current global factors could hold up this progress for a year or so.

The SEC Newgate “Mood of the Nation” survey found most Australians feel the speed of the shift to renewables is happening too slowly.

Asked what was contributing to higher electricity prices in Australia, the two highest responses were nominated were “International influences” at 74 per cent and “Morrison Government inaction” at 73%.

SEC Newgate Partner David Stopler is quoted as saying there is “strong support for the transition to renewables, with the majority calling for even faster action”.

Davis noted the survey found 60% of Australians feeling positive or very positive about renewables with 21% feeling neither positive nor negative.

“Australians understand climate action is now creating regional opportunity, regional industry, regional jobs and cheaper electricity bills,” Davis said.

FCA represents more than 7000 farmers aiming for economy-wide emissions reduction.

