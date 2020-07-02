Crush Wine + Drinks and Preece Wines launch ‘Hospitality Heroes’

A new initiative to support the hospitality sector has launched as ‘Hospitality Heroes’, a voucher campaign for people to support their local venues as they reopen from lockdowns.

The hospitality sector in Australia has, like many industries, taken a huge hit due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and venue closures.

The initiative, a collaboration between Crush Wine + Drinks and Preece Wines, encourages customers to support their favourite local and purchase a voucher, which can be redeemed at the restaurant at a time of their choosing. All vouchers purchased will also receive a three-pack of Preece Wines, valued at $60.

Vouchers for a wide range of restaurants can be purchased online at Crush Wine + Drinks’ website with the total value of the voucher passed onto the participating restaurant immediately, providing much needed stimulus to support their business through these challenging times.

Crush Wine + Drinks founder Matt Schmidt said, “There is a pressing new issue [nowadays], with many of our community restaurants being in desperate need of support”.

“In these extremely challenging times, these very restaurants are involved in soup kitchens, food distribution, and still carry most of their loyal staff’s wage costs,” Schmidt said.

“In the spirit of hospitality, we wanted to support these venues, and have partnered with Preece Wines of Mitchelton to launch Hospitality Heroes. We ask all Australians to show their support of our industry and become a Hospitality Hero if they can.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!